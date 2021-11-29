JUST IN: JUTC employees on strike following ‘arrest’ of colleague | Loop Jamaica

Several employees of the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) staged a protest on Monday following the arrest of one of their own by the police over the weekend.

“We are on strike we are not pleased with how police are treating our members,” said one JUTC employee, who was part of a group of protestors gathered at the Portmore depot.

Reports are that a driver of the state owned company was operating downtown Kingston when he was taken into custody following an incident with a group of policemen.

Full details of the incident were not disclosed but a video of the incident has since been posted on social media showing a group of police removing the driver from a bus.

Commuters could be heard raising questions about why the driver was being removed from the bus.

Sources from the JUTC said drivers from all depots are currently on strike over the incident.