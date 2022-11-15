JUST IN: Man chased and shot dead in Half Way Tree plaza Loop Jamaica

A man was shot and killed by a gunman at a popular plaza in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew on Tuesday.

Reports are that minutes after the shooting, the armed thug was trying to make his escape when he was confronted by a police officer.

A running gun battle took place between the criminal and the lawman.

The shooter after firing several shots widely managed to escape.

Reports are that people doing business in the space were sent scampering for cover as loud explosions echoed in the commercial area.

Several motor vehicles were damaged.

Reports are that the victim was heading to the passport office when he was reportedly trailed.

Reports are that as he was heading back to his vehicle in the plaza he was attacked and shot several times.