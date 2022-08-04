JUST IN: Man fatally shot, 5 guns recovered as cops flood Portmore Loop Jamaica

One man was fatally shot and five guns were recovered by members of a joint police/military that are carrying out an operation in sections of Portmore, St Catherine.

Details into the operation are still sketchy but reports are that members of the island security forces are now carrying out several searches on Dyke Road while other officers have also flooded sections of Gregory Park where criminals have been locked in an ongoing gang feud.

Police sources report that several houses were burnt down by criminals locked in an ongoing gang war.

Police high command LAO reported that a curfew has been imposed in Gregory Park, it took effect at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, August 2 and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm on Thursday, August 4.

According to law enforcers, the boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North: Along the Dyke Road about 1,759 metres from the round-a-bout to the intersection of Portmore Villa Boulevard and Dyke Road.

East: Along Dyke Road about 695 metres from the intersection of Portmore Villa Boulevard to the train line.

South: Along the train line from the intersection of Dyke Road to the intersection of Municipal Boulevard about 2080 metres.