JUST IN: Man shot and injured in another raid in St Catherine South Loop Jamaica

One man was shot and injured and a firearm was recovered on Thursday as St Catherine South Police carried out another operation this time in Central Village.

Police sources report that the man, who was shot during a reported shootout, is being transported to the hospital. The state of his condition is not known.

The news comes hours after another man was fatally shot during another stand-off with lawmen, this time in Dyke Road area.

Five firearms were reportedly seized in the Dyke Road raid.

At the same time members of the joint police/military team are also in Gregory Park where criminals are engaged in an ongoing gang feud. The gunmen have firebombed several houses.

A source on the ground claims that more than six houses were destroyed by arsonists. Police have yet to confirm the number of houses damaged by fire.

Police have also listed the names of several individuals they deem to be Persons of Interest in relation to the recent flare-up of crime and violence in sections of the division.

They are; Richard Hemley, otherwise called ‘Devils’, Kirk Wint, otherwise called ‘Big Red’, Christopher Barrett, otherwise called ‘Chicken Back’, Elijah Carless, otherwise called ‘Papalou’, Ricardo Carson, otherwise called ‘Trooper’, Shane Williams, otherwise called ‘Tussain’, Imoro McKenzie, otherwise called ‘Munga’, Cedrick Barnett, Miguel Tracey, Sanjay Tracey, A man known only as ‘Techa’, A man known only as ‘Nigel’, A man known only as ‘Dog Shot’, A man known only as ‘Dappa’,

A man known only as ‘Cedrick’, a man known only as ‘Bailey Boy’, A man known only as ‘Tae Tae’, and a man known only as ‘Steve’.

The persons are urged to turn themselves in to the Greater Portmore police station by 6:00 pm, on Thursday, August 04.

Additionally, anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is being asked to contact the Greater Portmore police at 876-949-8403 or Crime Stop at 311.