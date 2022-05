A man is now in hospital after he was reportedly hit by a train in McCooks Pen in St Catherine.

Reports are that at about 4:45 pm the man was sitting on a train track when the incident occurred.

One resident in the area said the man lost a leg as a result of the impact.

The incident triggered shock in the community.

In October 1992 public rail transport services ceased operating in Jamaica, although private industrial lines continue to operate in part today.