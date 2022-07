Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force are now at a crime scene on Hilary Avenue, just off Red Hills Road in St Andrew, where four people were shot, including a mother and child.

The mom and her child were passengers in a taxi when the gun attack occurred on Wednesday morning. Two of the victims, including the taxi driver, have since died. The mother and her child have been hospitalised.

The police have not yet established a motive for the gun attack, which occurred about 8:30 am Wednesday.