JUST IN: One more teacher has died | Loop Jamaica

Another teacher died on Wednesday.

President of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) Winston Smith confirmed a short while ago that another educator, Amory Tomlinson, who taught at a school in Black River, St Elizabeth, died suddenly on Wednesday.

“I am not sure of her age, but it seems to be a case of sudden death based on what I have been told,” Smith told Loop News in the wake of her death.

Earlier Wednesday, Loop News reported that Jennifer Gidden, acting principal and vice-principal of Charlemont High School, had passed away, bringing the number of educators who have died in the last eight days to six.

That tally has now jumped to seven with Tomlinson’s death.

On Tuesday, Education Minister Fayval Williams disclosed that five teachers had died in a six-day period.

The other teachers who have passed away recently are: Mathematics lecturer at Portmore Community College, Gregory Williams, who died on May 11; principal of Vere Technical High School, Antoinette Banton-Ellis, who died on May 12; Ann Marie Johnson Lindo, vice-principal of Duncans All-Age School in Trelawny who also died on May 12; Carlos Gordon, a grade six teacher of One Way Preparatory School in Kingston who passed on May 14; and Donnalee Wright, of Tarrant High School in St Andrew, who died Monday, May 16.