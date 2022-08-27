JUST IN: Second body found in search of teens washed away in St Mary Loop Jamaica

The body of the second girl who was swept away at a river in Jobs Hill, St Mary on Thursday, has been found.

The body of 14-year-old Hallekaye Smikle was found along a river bank in the community of Top Leinster in South East St Mary, head of the St Mary police, Superintendent Bobbette Morgan-Simpson confirmed.

She said the body was located at about 10 am.

On Friday, the body of Smikle’s relative, 10-year-old Kiwana Ricketts, was found along the river bank in Gibbs Hill, a community located miles away from Jobs Hill.

This was after an extensive search of the river by the police, firefighters, members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), and residents.