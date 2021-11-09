JUST IN: Senior cop rushed to hospital after highway crash in Kingston | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Loop News

Police and other rescue workers at the scene where Deputy Superintendent Raymond Wilson ran off the road

Former chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation and current welfare officer of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Raymond Wilson is now in hospital following a crash along Sir Florizel Glaspole Highway in Kingston.

Reports are that the deputy superintendent was driving along the busy roadway on Tuesday when his vehicle ran off the road.

Full details as to what caused the crash are not clear at this time

Sources report that the senior officer had to be pulled from the vehicle. More details later as Loop News continues to track the story.

