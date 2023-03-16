JUST IN: Senior cop shot in Spanish Town; one attacker hit in response Loop Jamaica

An Inspector of police was reportedly shot on Wednesday afternoon in the Sydenham area of Old Harbour Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The senior cop managed to respond, and shot one of attackers, who is now in police custody.

While the available information is sketchy, it is understood that the lawman was using an automated teller machine (ATM) at the entrance of a plaza, when he was attacked by two men who opened gunfire at him.

The fire was returned and one of the attackers was injured.

While he state of the injured police officer is unknown at present, the injured alleged gunman, who was at the scene awaiting transportation to get medical attention when Loop News arrived on the scene, did not appear to be life-threatening.

The injured alleged gunman (on the ground) under police guard on a plaza at Sydenham on Old Harbour Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Wednesday afternoon awaiting transportation to get medical attention.

More details are to come on the incident.