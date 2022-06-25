JUST IN: Seven shot, one fatally, in Kingston | Loop Jamaica

JUST IN: Seven shot, one fatally, in Kingston | Loop Jamaica
10 hrs ago

Seven people were shot Friday evening in an area of Kingston known as Greenwich Park Road. One of the gunshot victims has since died.

Reports reaching Loop News are that a group of people was on Greenwich Park Road about 7pm when a motor vehicle drove up, and the occupants opened gunfire at them before escaping. Seven of them, all men, were shot.

They were taken to hospital where one man, said to be 37 years old, was pronounced dead and the others admitted. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

