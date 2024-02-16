JUST IN: Shipment with 64 guns intercepted at wharf in Kingston Loop Jamaica

A joint ongoing operation involving the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Branch (C-TOC) and the Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) has resulted in the intercepted of a significant cache of illegal firearms and ammunition at the Port of Kingston.

The ongoing operation, which began at 8am on Friday, has resulted in the seizure of 64 assorted 9mm pistols, 965 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and 107 magazines. The contraband was discovered concealed within a shipment that originated from the United States.

Two individuals have been taken into custody as a result of the operation, marking what the police have described as a significant stride in the efforts of Jamaican law enforcement agencies to combat illegal firearm trafficking.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the force’s crime and security portfolio, Fitz Bailey, has emphasised the importance of collaboration and interdependence among law enforcement agencies.

“This reinforces the importance of collaboration and interdependency, and that is what we have been doing as a group of law enforcement agencies. We are getting better at collaborating, and I want to express gratitude for the level of support that we are getting from the Jamaica Customs during our investigations, especially into firearm trafficking,” stated Bailey in a release.

The police said the successful joint operation underscores the commitment of the JCF and the JCA to maintaining the safety and security of the nation.

Further investigations into the origin and destination of the illicit firearms are under way as the authorities continue their efforts to combat transnational crime.

Meanwhile, Bailey appealed to Jamaicans in the diaspora to desist from contributing to violence in their homeland through the trafficking of weapons.

In highlighting the negative impact of the flow of illegal guns from the US into Jamaica, Bailey said, “We hear about the problems of gun violence in Jamaica and I want to make an appeal to the Jamaican citizens who actually are creating this significant problem that we have… I am appealing to the diaspora to engage the citizens and encourage them to desist from this type of destructive activity that is preventing them from coming to Jamaica to enjoy the paradise that we have (here).”