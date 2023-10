A bus with a number of passengers, including students, has gone over a gully at a section of Long Hill in St James.

Emergency teams are currently trying to rescue the passengers from the bus, which plies the Cambridge to Montego Bay route.

The rescue efforts under way Thursday afternoon are reportedly being impacted by heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the police are advising motorists to avoid the Reading to Anchovy main road in the parish as the road is impassable due to the motor vehicle crash.