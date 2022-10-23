JUST IN: Three women dead from two-vehicle crash in St James Loop Jamaica

Three unidentified females died as a result of injuries they sustained in a collision involving two motor vehicles along the Ironshore main road outside Montego Bay in St James sometime between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Unconfirmed reports are that the women were among a group of persons travelling in a motorcar when the collision occurred.

The three injured persons were taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

It is not clear if there were other injuries.

The St James police are investigating the incident.