JUST IN: Two cops perish in motor vehicle crash in Clarendon

7 min read
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

High Command expresses condolences re tragic development

Loop News

39 minutes ago

The police service vehicle in which four officers were responding to an alert in York Town, Clarendon on Sunday evening before if ended up crashing, resulting in the deaths of two constables and serious injury to the others.

The Police High Command has expressed saddened at the deaths of two police constables— a male and a woman — as a result of injuries they sustained in a motor vehicle crash on the York Town main road in Clarendon on Sunday, September 15.

Reports are that about 6:30 pm, the officers from the Area 3 OST (Operational Support Team), were in a service vehicle travelling along the roadway in response to an alert.

At a section of the roadway, the service vehicle reportedly picked up a skid and the driver subsequently lost control of the unit, which overturned and ended up in a ditch.

Two members of the police team were pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital, while two others were admitted in serious but stable conditions.

“The Jamaica Constabulary Force is expressing condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the constables who were assigned to the Area 3 Headquarters…,” said the Police High Command in a release.

The force’s Chaplaincy Branch and Welfare Department are providing support to the family members, friends and colleagues of the deceased constables, the release indicated.

