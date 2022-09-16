JUST IN: Two feared dead, others injured in Manchester drive-by Loop Jamaica

JUST IN: Two feared dead, others injured in Manchester drive-by
Two people are feared dead and at least two others have been injured following an attack by gunmen at a section of Melrose Bypass in Porus, Manchester on Friday.

Reports are that the victims, said to be relatives, were traveling in a motor vehicle when they stopped at a jerk centre along the road.

While at the establishment, they were reportedly attacked by gunmen travelling in another motor vehicle. The men opened gunfire hitting the occupants of the vehicle then fled the area.

The police were called and the injured people were rushed to the hospital.

More details later.

