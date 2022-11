A man said to be a fugitive wanted by officials in the United States for the past 10 years was apprehended in a high-profile operation in St James on Tuesday.

Reports are that the man, who is 71 years old, was apprehended in Norwood in the parish.

The raid was carried out by officials from the Lotto Scam Task Force, Fugitive Apprehension Team, Counter Terrorism & Organized Crime Investigations Branch (CTOC), and United States Marshals.