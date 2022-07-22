JUST IN: Vehicle with security guards overturn on highway | Loop Jamaica

A team of police officers is now on the Winston Jones Highway, Manchester trying to assist individuals believed to be employees from a well-known security company, who were involved in an accident on the major thoroughfare.

Full details about the crash that took place close to New Green Road round-a-bout and Kendall are not clear at this time.

A video of the incident however showed police trying to render assistance to occupants until other emergency vehicles arrive on the scene.

The incident that took place at about 10: 10 am, has also caused a traffic pile-up along the roadway.