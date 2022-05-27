JUST IN: Wake held for sister of Shanice Dean shot up by gunmen | Loop Jamaica

JUST IN: Wake held for sister of Shanice Dean shot up by gunmen | Loop Jamaica
More trauma for family members of the late Ananda Dean

Loop News

45 minutes ago

The wake held for the sister of Ananda Dean was marred following an attack by gunmen on Thursday.

Reports are that the wake was held in a section of Whitehall, St Andrew when several shots rang out.

The incident sent family and loved ones and supporters scampering for cover.

The woman Shanice Dean was shot and killed by criminals as she attended the funeral for a relative in St Catherine on May 21.

Reports are that members of Dean’s family held a Thanksgiving service for a loved one in Kingston and then proceeded to the Meadowrest Memorial Gardens in St Catherine where the deceased was to be buried when gunshots were heard.

The men who carried out the attack then fled from the area.

Four persons were found suffering from gunshot wounds they were rushed to the hospital where Shanice was pronounced dead.

The other victims have been admitted to a hospital in serious condition.

The victim is related to Ananda Dean, an 11-year-old girl, who was abducted and killed in 2008.

The death of Ananda Dean would lead authority to form the Ananda alert system, designed to ensure the speedy and safe recovery of a child in the event that he/she cannot be located by a caregiver.

