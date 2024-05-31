JustBet, SportsMax send lucky fan to London for Champions League final Loop Jamaica

Pepetho Barrett, a devoted Real Madrid fan, is headed to the UEFA Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid in London, thanks to an all-expenses-paid trip for two courtesy of JustBet and SportsMax.

Barrett departed the Norman Manley International Airport on Wednesday, overwhelmed with excitement and anticipation. “This is such a dream come true for me. I am still pinching myself and don’t think I am over the shock. I am so thankful to JustBet and the team. I can’t wait to land in London,” Barrett said before his departure.

JustBet has a busy schedule lined up for Barrett, who will also have the opportunity to tour Arsenal Stadium and see the sights of the city before attending the final.

“We are elated to make this dream a reality for one of the many football fans out there. Sports betting is our fastest-growing segment at Supreme Ventures, so it made sense for us to enhance our customers’ betting experience by partnering with SportsMax to offer a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the UCL Finals,” said Kamal Powell, head of marketing at Supreme Ventures Limited.

The highly anticipated Champions League final is set for Saturday at Wembley Stadium.