JustBet to take lucky fan to London for Champions League final Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Thursday May 16

6 hrs ago

Gary Peart, executive chairman of Supreme Ventures Limited (left), and SportsMax sales representative Wayne Lewis (right) present a symbolic boarding pass to Pepetho Barrett, the grand prize winner of an all-expenses-paid trip for two to the UEFA Champions League final at Wembley Stadium in London. The presentation took place during the JustBet lyme event at Sabina Park on Sunday, May 12, 2024. (PHOTO: Contributed).

Pepetho Barrett, a devoted Real Madrid fan, has won an all-expenses-paid trip for two to the UEFA Champions League final between Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium in London, courtesy of JustBet and SportsMax.

Overflowing with excitement, Barrett exclaimed, “I am still in shock. It’s a dream come true to watch my team live. I’m so grateful to JustBet for providing me with an opportunity that seemed out of reach,” he said. “Winning this trip is amazing and knowing that I get to watch my team, Real Madrid, live makes it a trip of a lifetime!”

JustBet, Jamaica’s premier sports betting and entertainment brand, presented Barrett with a symbolic boarding pass at Sabina Park during the Jamaica Premier League semifinals on Sunday.

In addition to the main prize, Anthony Belcher secured third place, winning a new Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. Steven Lindsay emerged as the second-place winner, taking home a cutting-edge entertainment system complete with a TV, PS5, and soundbar.

“Sports betting is our fastest-growing segment at Supreme Ventures, and so it made sense for us to enhance our customers’ betting experience by partnering with SportsMax to offer a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the UCL Finals,” said Kamal Powell, head of marketing at Supreme Ventures Limited. “There’s much more in store for us here at JustBet, so we encourage our players to join the action and not miss an opportunity to feel the thrill of winning.”

The highly anticipated match, representing the pinnacle of club football, is set for June 1.

