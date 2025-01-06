Justice not held up by decision on Ja’s final appeal court – minister

Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Marlene Malahoo Forte, has dismissed Opposition Leader Mark Golding's claim that Jamaicans are being denied justice due to the Government's decision not to address the issue of the final appellate court in the first phase of the ongoing constitutional reform process.

"It couldn't be further from the truth... It's not true to say Jamaicans are being denied justice, and the denial of justice relates to which final court we have. It is not true," Malahoo Forte declared at Wednesday's post-Cabinet press briefing.

The minister stressed that the issues of justice that matter to Jamaicans do not begin with the country's highest court.

"The impression that unless there is ascension to the appellate jurisdiction of the CCJ at the same time when we’re transitioning from a constitutional monarchy to a republic, (that) the vast majority of Jamaicans would be left behind, is patently false, ladies and gentlemen," Malahoo Forte asserted.

She was addressing the four critical questions posed by Golding to Prime Minister Andrew Holness during the inaugural meeting of the Joint Select Committee of Parliament, which is tasked with scrutinising the Constitutional Amendment Bill.

Golding made it clear that the responses to the questions would dictate the Opposition People's National Party's (PNP) future involvement in the committee's proceedings.

The PNP's absence from the committee's meetings has been notable since Golding raised the questions, and despite Malahoo Forte's mid-morning responses on Wednesday, the PNP was again conspicuous by its absence from the committee's meeting in the afternoon.

The Government plans to undertake constitutional reform in phases, with the removal of the British Monarchy being the first step. However, the parliamentary Opposition is adamant that the first phase should include transitioning from the UK-based Privy Council to the CCJ as Jamaica's final appellate court.

Malahoo Forte suggested on Wednesday that politics is driving the PNP's position, stating, "We do not see which court as a matter of a Jamaica Labour Party court, we see that it will have to be determined in the context of which court will seek the interests of Jamaicans."

She reiterated that, "The matter of the final court will come forward" when appropriate in the second phase of the constitutional reform process.

Malahoo Forte also addressed Golding's question regarding the Government's delay in reintroducing bills to make the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) Jamaica's final appellate court. She clarified that the PNP president seemed unaware of the Government's approach to the reform process.

However, Malahoo Forte pointed out that in 2016, then Opposition Leader and JLP leader Holness explicitly outlined the JLP's preference for a local final court.

According to Malahoo Forte, the JLP's then vision emphasised the importance of establishing a local final court as part of the reform process.

"The truth is that now there is no consensus on which final court (is best) for Jamaica, but there are three options for consideration," she shared.

The three options, according to Malahoo Forte, are Jamaica having its own final court, the CCJ, or the Privy Council.

The minister acknowledged the argument for making the CCJ Jamaica's final appellate court, given the country's existing participation in the court, and subscription to its original jurisdiction regarding Caribbean Community (CARICOM) matters.

However, she disputed Golding's claim that Jamaica is paying for the CCJ without utilising it, noting that the assertion is inaccurate, as CARICOM trade-related matters and disputes are currently heard at that court. And Jamaica is a member of CARICOM.

"So, it really should not have taken the Opposition by surprise that more work needs to be done on which final court will be Jamaica's final court in a reformed constitution," said Malahoo Forte.

She also addressed Golding's concern that retaining the UK Privy Council would leave many Jamaicans behind, pointing to statistics from the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal that indicate that the Jamaican court system is equipped to handle matters brought before it.

"You do not go to your highest court at first instance," she stated.

She insisted that the "vast majority" of Jamaicans get justice when their matters are tried locally in whatever court level, including in the parish courts.