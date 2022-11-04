Justices of the peace receive Government email accounts Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Justice (MOJ) has issued Government of Jamaica (GoJ) email accounts to justices of the peace (JPs) to improve the public’s access to justice services.

The GoJ email addresses went live following a virtual launch recently, and thereby allows members of the public to contact JPs using the address format: [email protected]

In encouraging JPs to buy into the digital age and to not be left behind, Minister of Justice, Delroy Chuck, explained that the new email addresses will increase access to the services they offer.

“The more means of communication JPs have, the better, but more importantly, if JPs use this new email address, there will be greater communication between the ministry, custodes, JPs and the citizens of Jamaica. It will increase accessibility, as there will be one email address everyone will know,” said Chuck.

Also speaking at the launch, Minister of Science, Energy and Technology (MSET), Daryl Vaz commented on the Justice Ministry’s efforts to increase access to justice.

“This email system is directly aligned with our efforts to facilitate digital access and inclusion for a better Jamaica. The inclusion of technology into the Jamaican justice system further enhances the streamlining and digitisation of the services of the Government for effective governance, transparency and accountability – essential pillars for our advancement as a society,” said Vaz.

Additionally, Vaz highlighted the partnership with MOJ and MSET through the National Broadband Initiative that has resulted in the provision of internet connectivity in almost all parish courts across the island.

The Government Official Email Account initiative is intended to increase accessibility to, and communication with, JPs, as well as to strengthen their capacity to manage their communication to increase productivity in their functions.

Custos of St Thomas, Marcia Bennett, encouraged JPs to utilise the email services, and spoke optimistically of the expansion of services JPs will be able to offer by using the new communication tool.

“This (medium) will facilitate improved communication between justices and the people of Jamaica. JPs will now be able to reach places where some of us can’t go, and link with organisations and communities we interact with,” said Bennett.

“I encourage all JPs to log on to this new tool, as it will help to manage time, save more on resources, and propel and expand the services (that are) offered by justices of the peace,” continued Bennett.

There are over 9,000 JPs commissioned island-wide who are constituted, empowered and governed by the Justices of the Peace Act, 2018.