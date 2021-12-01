JUTA operator charged in connection with cocaine seizure | Loop Jamaica

Detectives assigned to the Narcotics Division have charged a man in connection with the seizure of a quantity of cocaine along the New Green main road in Manchester on Wednesday, November 24.

Forty-five-year-old Kirk Lewis, a JUTA Operator of Manchester is charged with:

o Possession of Cocaine

o Dealing in Cocaine

o Trafficking Cocaine

Reports are that about 6:35 pm, the Narcotics police intercepted a Honda Accord motor car along the roadway with Lewis aboard.

The car was searched and the cocaine weighing approximately 1.3 pounds was found in a bag.

The drug has an estimated street valued of USD $29,450.

Lewis was charged on Monday, November 29 and is scheduled to appear before the Manchester Parish Court on Friday, December 03.