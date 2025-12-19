JUTC converts Kingston to Ocho Rios Rural Express route to regular route





The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) has converted its Rural Express route 610 from Kingston to Ocho Rios to a regular route.

The company says the decision was taken in response to feedback from commuters.

The offering of the regular service began on Wednesday December 17.

The pilot phase of the service began in October from Ocho Rios to Half Way Tree.

JUTC Corporate Communications Manager, Shantole Thompson, indicates that the regular route structure will see more trips each day with lower fares.

Adults will pay $550 dollars with cash or $500 with a JUTC smartfare card.

The concession fare for seniors, students and the disabled is $250.

Ms. Thompson notes that the adjustment reflects the JUTC’s commitment to making meaningful changes that improve affordability and access.

She says the route is now Ocho Rios to Downtown Kingston.