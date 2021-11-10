JUTC driver stabbed while assisting woman being robbed | Loop Jamaica

A driver employed to the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) who was stabbed on the weekend while assisting a woman who was being robbed in downtown Kingston, has been released from hospital.

According to a statement from the JUTC, sometime after 2pm on Saturday, the driver who was waiting in the vicinity of Ward Theatre at North Parade in downtown Kingston, observed a woman being accosted by man who attempted to rob her of a cell phone and other personal belongings.

The driver made an alarm and intervened after seeing the man physically assaulting the woman. The would-be robber responded by attacking the driver, stabbing him in his right shoulder and abdomen before fleeing the scene.

The injured man managed to drive himself to a dispatch point, where he was assisted to the hospital by police officers.

The female victim escaped unharmed.

Corporate Communications Manager at the JUTC, Cecil Thoms, described the incident as being unfortunate.

“It once again highlights the myriad of challenges that our drivers face when they venture out,” he said.

“Crime is a feature of the Jamaican society and our drivers are not immune to its impact. Rain or shine, our drivers are mandated to transport people and this assault is just symptomatic of a wider ill. We are grateful that our driver is still with us and we’re providing all the support he needs to recuperate.”

Continuing, Thoms said “We salute his bravery, but at the same time encourage our drivers to be vigilant as they do their work. It is also the Christmas season and so there is heightened commercial activity. I’m encouraging our commuters to be mindful of their surroundings and not to flaunt jewellery or money whilst travelling.”