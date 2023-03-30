JUTC drivers remain off the job Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
JUTC drivers remain off the job Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Don’t get caught off guard: Build an emergency fund

‘I’m lost without you,’ says Aidonia in IG post about late son

Stakes high when Man City face Liverpool in Premier League

IOC finally makes Kaliese Spencer a 2012 Olympic medallist

Lumley and Mullings crowned champions at national senior squash trials

JUTC drivers remain off the job

PM hails Red Stripe for $2.2 billion cellar expansion project

BOJ holds interest rate at 7%

Suspect held after ‘locking man in building and setting it ablaze’

Doctor calls for increase in family planning education

Thursday Mar 30

30?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Drivers of the state-owned Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) remain off the job at this hour, severely hampering the movement of commuters in the Kingston Metropolitan Transport Region (KMTR).

Corporate Communications Manager at the JUTC, Cecil Thoms, says the bus company’s operations are still being impacted by the strike action which started late Wednesday afternoon at the start of the rush hour.

Thoms said the drivers have been protesting to express their dissatisfaction with the new compensation system.

He said teams from the JUTC’s finance department are meeting with the drivers to resolve the issue and to have a full resumption of service.

In the meantime, commuters are being advised to monitor the company’s social media pages where updates will be provided on the developing situation.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Opinions

Don’t get caught off guard: Build an emergency fund

Entertainment

‘I’m lost without you,’ says Aidonia in IG post about late son

Sport

Stakes high when Man City face Liverpool in Premier League

More From

Sport

Hydel’s Alana Reid sets national junior record at Champs

Alana Reid made history at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships by becoming the first female athlete to run the 100m in under 11 seconds.
Reid, the 2022 World Under-20 bro

Sport

See also

Holmwood’s Jody-Ann Mitchell shatters Goule’s 1500m Champs record

Jody-Ann Mitchell of Holmwood Technical broke Natoya Goule’s long-standing Girls’ Class One 1500m record to retain the title on the second day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Champi

Jamaica News

WATCH: Fatal gun attack at gas station caught on video

The police are now piecing together clues as they investigate a brazen shooting incident at a gas station at the intersection of Molynes Road and Waltham Park Road in St Andrew on Tuesday that left on

Jamaica News

Taxi operator dead, colleague injured after gas station shooting

A taxi operator is now dead, and another is in hospital after a gun attack at a gas station at the intersection of Waltham Park and Molynes roads in St Andrew on Tuesday evening.
The identity of th

Sport

19-Year-Old Bouwahjgie Nkrumie clocks sub-10 at Champs

Kingston College’s (KC) Bouwahjgie Nkrumie delivered on the promise he has shown throughout the season by becoming the third junior sprinter in history to secure a sub-10 clocking.
The 19-year-old

Jamaica News

50 goats arrive at Kingston airport

Imported animals to genetically bolster local breed, says agriculture minister

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols