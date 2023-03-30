JUTC drivers remain off the job Loop Jamaica

Drivers of the state-owned Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) remain off the job at this hour, severely hampering the movement of commuters in the Kingston Metropolitan Transport Region (KMTR).

Corporate Communications Manager at the JUTC, Cecil Thoms, says the bus company’s operations are still being impacted by the strike action which started late Wednesday afternoon at the start of the rush hour.

Thoms said the drivers have been protesting to express their dissatisfaction with the new compensation system.

He said teams from the JUTC’s finance department are meeting with the drivers to resolve the issue and to have a full resumption of service.

In the meantime, commuters are being advised to monitor the company’s social media pages where updates will be provided on the developing situation.