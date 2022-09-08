JUTC to charge more for replacement Smartercards as of Sept 26 Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) has announced that there will be an increase in the cost of replacement Smartercards effective Monday, September 26.

The State-owned bus company said the decision to charge more for a replacement card is due to a significant increase in the production cost of its Smartercards by its international supplier.

The JUTC said concession passengers will now pay $400, up from $300, while adult passengers will pay $700, up from the current $500.

It said, too, that no fees are attached to new Smartercards. However, customers are free to determine how much they wish to load onto their card.

The Smartercard is a rechargeable system used by JUTC passengers to pay their fares.