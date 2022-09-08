JUTC to charge more for replacement Smartercards as of Sept 26 Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
JUTC to charge more for replacement Smartercards as of Sept 26 Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

JUTC to charge more for replacement Smartercards as of Sept 26

Campaign to promote nutritious foods in schools launched

Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears

‘Hang them until they’re dead’- Montague as House passes Firearms Act

Schedule for Jamaicans at the Diamond League Final in Zurich

41-y-o chef, ‘Johnny Boy’, charged with raping 13-y-o girl

43 new COVID cases recorded amid 16.9% positivity rate

VIDEO: Man gunned down in Arnett Gardens

Killers with an agenda: CCTV captures attack on Trinidad entertainer

Man in hot water after fight with lover

Thursday Sep 08

27?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

13 minutes ago

(Photo: JUTC)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) has announced that there will be an increase in the cost of replacement Smartercards effective Monday, September 26.

The State-owned bus company said the decision to charge more for a replacement card is due to a significant increase in the production cost of its Smartercards by its international supplier.

The JUTC said concession passengers will now pay $400, up from $300, while adult passengers will pay $700, up from the current $500.

It said, too, that no fees are attached to new Smartercards. However, customers are free to determine how much they wish to load onto their card.

The Smartercard is a rechargeable system used by JUTC passengers to pay their fares.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

JUTC to charge more for replacement Smartercards as of Sept 26

Jamaica News

Campaign to promote nutritious foods in schools launched

World News

Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears

More From

Sport

Jamaica women’s 4x100m Commonwealth bronze may be upgraded to silver

Jamaica’s 4x100m women’s relay team that won the bronze medal at last month’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England could have the medal upgraded to silver as Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, who anchored

Entertainment

Google Doodle celebrates ‘Miss Lou’ on 103rd birthday

See also

American multinational technology company Google is honouring the late Jamaican poet and activist Louise Bennett-Coverley, also known as Miss Lou, with a Doodle on her 103rd birthday, September 7

Jamaica News

6-year-old boy not seen since Sept 2; cops appeal for help to find him

A High Alert has been activated for six-year-old Niaheim Johnson of Passage Fort in Portmore, St Catherine, who has been missing since Friday, September 2.
He is of brown complexion, slim build and

Jamaica News

Five Jamaicans head to Europe as 2022 Eramus Mundus scholars

Five outstanding Jamaican youth have copped the 2022 Erasmus Mundus Scholarship, the country’s largest cohort since 2014. The scholars will pursue joint two-year master’s programmes in the fields of s

Jamaica News

Five shot, two fatally at bar in Westmoreland

Another man killed in a separate shooting in the parish

Jamaica News

More police presence, cameras to address Olympic Gardens’ crime – PM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is assuring residents of Olympic Gardens that several strategies, including increased police presence and the installation of cameras, will be used to address gang

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols