JUTC to get 50 new buses by month end – Gov’t Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) is set to receive a boost to its fleet with the addition of 50 new buses, 45 diesel and five electric, by the end of this month.

Tourism Minister and Leader of Government Business in the House of Representatives, Edmund Bartlett, made the disclosure as he closed the 2023-2024 Sectoral Debate in the House on Tuesday.

“This infusion of modern and environmentally-friendly vehicles will improve the JUTC’s capacity to serve our citizens and enhance our public transportation system’s overall efficiency and reliability,” said Bartlett.

“Furthermore, we are excited to announce that by September an additional 20 compressed natural gas (CNG)-fuelled buses will be added to the fleet through a joint arrangement with our valued private-sector partners. This collaborative effort demonstrates our commitment to sustainable transportation solutions and reducing our carbon footprint,” he added.

The JUTC is the exclusive licensed provider of public transit services in the Kingston Metropolitan Transport Region (KMTR), which comprises Kingston, St Andrew and Portmore and Spanish Town in St Catherine.

The company delivers public transport services seven days a week for up to 14 hours a day.

Its operations spread across various depots in Spanish Town and Portmore in St. Catherine, and Rockfort in Kingston.