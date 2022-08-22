JUTC to increase rates for charter service September 5 Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica News
Loop News

26 minutes ago

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) has announced that it will be increasing the rates for its charter service effective Monday, September 5.

The State-run bus company said the increase is due to rising fuel prices and other operating costs.

“The company has not increased its charter rates in five years,” said a statement from the bus company on Monday.

People wishing to use the JUTC’s charter service may request a written quotation covering the cost of a trip by emailing or calling them.

“We greatly appreciate your business and look forward to taking you to your favourite destinations, as we work towards providing an improved service through the augmenting our bus fleet in short order,” the statement added.

