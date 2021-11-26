K.E.R Market Place offers reliable online grocery shopping | Loop Jamaica

These days, we can practically get anything, like clothes, shoes, bags, books, electronics, and furniture online. All we need to do is find a website, select the items, pay then wait for the delivery to arrive. Additionally, in many first-world countries, you can purchase groceries online, but that option is not so common here in the Caribbean.

However, one budding entrepreneur is looking to change that story right here in Jamaica. Meet Lelithe Robinson, founder of K.E.R Market Place. K.E.R Market Place is an online supermarket and variety store built by a Jamaican who understands the struggles of not having the convenience of reliable online grocery shopping.

Fulfiling a need

Obviously, there are a few brands that offer this service, but how reliable are they, how affordable are they and do they really understand the local perspective of this need of online grocery shopping?

This demand became evident to Robinsons’ son earlier this year so, he pointed it out to his mom. Being the innovative individual that she is, Robinson took the opportunity to address this need.

“Upon entering this business space, I noticed that the needs of my customers changed constantly and so to fulfil that need, I ensured to offer different products, as the anticipated need arises,” explained Robinson. As such, she has made a promise to herself and consumers to always strive to provide more than just a shopping opportunity.

Robinson has made K. E. R a unique experience for all “because of our ability to respond to the changing needs of our clients while remaining reliable”, stated Robinson. If there is something that you need on a regular, K.E.R Market Place can make that available for you.

Along with excellent customer service, affordability, and dependability, is K.E.R’s ability to get your favourite brands and other necessities delivered directly to your home.

More than just food

In addition to providing you with items like Milo, chicken, frankfurter, tissue, cereals, rice, fries, fish and other A-grade quality meats and products delivered straight to you, K.E.R Market Place also specialises in cutting-edge technology products.

In their variety store, you can find mobile phone holders, rechargeable LED flashlights, Bluetooth speakers, laptop stands, and even PPE’s like masks and gloves. Robinson and her team aim to provide goods and other supplies that are designed to enhance your everyday life. “We are committed to giving our customers the best and delivering it with a smile,” Robinson commented.

K.E.R Market Place is also big on family and caters to the needs of the entire family. In fact, K.E.R means Kathryn-Elizabeth Robinson. This brand is named after Robinson’s first granddaughter! To become a part of their family, you can subscribe to their mailing list.

To get reliable, high-quality and affordable products delivered to your door, visit www.kermarketplace.com.

Email: [email protected]

Social Media: @kermarketplace