Kandi Buruss, Lil Jon Says Xscape Would Beat Destiny’s Child In A ‘Verzuz’

Kandi Buruss and Lil Jon both feel that Destiny’s Child does not stand a chance in a “Verzuz” battle.

While talking to Andy Cohen, the former Xcape member, and Lil Jon had to decide whom they think would come out on top in a Verzuz battle in the game “Who Do You Ver-Suspect?”

Xscape has already gone against SWV in a Verzuz battle and Kandi Buruss believes that it would bring formidable competition against Destiny’s Child which includes the modern divas Beyonce, Michelle, and Kelly Rowland.

Cohen asked them to choose between Mariah Carey vs. Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion vs. Cardi B, Jay-Z vs. Kanye West, Tina Turner vs. Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige vs. Faith Evans, Snoop Dogg vs. Diddy, and Patti LaBelle vs. Diana Ross.

While they appear to stumble on a decision as it relates to Kanye West and Jay-Z, the pair were quick to offer an answer when Kandi’s girl group came up.

“Oh, really?! We the OGs,” Kandi exclaimed. Lil Jon also joined in, “Xscape! Xscape!,” in support.

Destiny’s child has not performed as a group since 2018, even though all of the artists went on to successful solo careers. The group had their farewell performance in 2006 at the NBA All-Star Game on February 19, 2006, in Houston, Texas.

As for Xscape, the R&B group includes Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, LaTocha Scott, Tamera Coggins-Wynn, and Tamika Scott, and they recently reunited at Mary J. Blige’s Strength Of A Woman Festival showing that they still got the juice.

Still, the groups are two eras apart and have their dedicated fan bases, and some might even argue that Destiny’s Child is a bigger group with better impact.

Fans of Destiny’s Child, however, feel that Kandi is way in over her head.

“No. Both equally good, but hit for hit, DC got it easy,” one fan said.

“Destiny’s child would easily eat them up!!!” another fan added.

“Imagine actually believing that,” another person added.