Kanye West Alleges That He Caught Kim Kardashian With Chris Paul

Kanye West is busy on Twitter leading into the weekend, and one of his wild claims is that he caught Kim Kardashian with Chris Paul.

If you have been following Kanye West’s movements and the wild things he has been saying over the past several months, then you would understand why he is banned from Instagram and barely hanging by a thread on Twitter. You can also understand why every corporate company he ever had dealings with ran as far away from him as possible.

It’s Kim Kardashian who is now feeling his wrath, and somehow Chris Paul now found himself in the middle of the drama. On Thursday (December 1), Kanye West sent out a tweet that has since gone viral where she alleged Kim and the NBA star might be dating.

“Let’s break one last window before we get outa here I caught this guy with Kim Good night,” Ye tweeted. There is another male name Dalio with half his face cut out, leaving some fans to speculate which of the two men named in the tweet he is referring to.

While some fans are questioning the validity of Kanye West’s claims, others are praising Chris Paul for allegedly bagging Kim.

“Women mad Ye posted this but not at the fact that she allegedly cheated on her husband with a married man it’s very telling what time we live in Good Night,” one person wrote. Another person wrote, “I doubt Kanye is telling the truth but if its true then Chris Paul is the goat give that man his flowers for bagging Kim while Ye was in Wyoming keeping up his shenanigans.”

In another tweet, Ye also voiced his support for Balenciaga amid mounting backlash for a recent campaign involving children. “I stand by Balenciaga and denounce all witch hunts and I cancel cancel culture Jesus is King Ending trafficking doesn’t start or end with a fashion campaign for Christ Sake,” Ye tweeted.