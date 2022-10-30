Kanye West Apologize For George Floyd Comment, Says God Humbled Him

Kanye West says the recent developments with his billionaire status ending after his Adidas deal was cut short is God humbling him, and he now knows what it feels like having a knee on his neck.

Kanye West made several inflammatory comments about the death of George Floyd, where he claimed that Floyd had not been killed by police brutality despite a jury finding ex-officer Derek Chauvin guilty of the murder of Floyd, but that high doses of drugs killed him.

In an interview posted on Saturday, Kanye again apologized for his comments about Floyd and even had a reaction to his own cancellation by corporations and businesses.

“I questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people…i want to apologize for hurting the black people,” he said.

“God is showing me that by what Adidas is doing and by what the media is doing, I know how it feels to have a knee on my neck now,” he added.

“So I thank you, God for humbling me and letting me know how it really felt because how could the richest black man be humbled other than to be made to not be a billionaire in front of everyone over one comment,” West said.

Kanye’s business, and personal life began unraveling earlier this month after he debuted a White Lives Matter t-shirt at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris, which caused outrage among the Black community. Some fans feels the shirt strengthened racist white supremacist groups that used the slogan to counteract the Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality.

As West doubled down on his statement, he also made several antisemitic statements while lashing out at specific people he targeted for bullying using his Instagram account.

West claimed to be a Jew, and after he was called out, he threatened “Death Con 3” on Jews leading to widespread backlash and Adidas ending their billion-dollar deal.

Days ago, he issued another apology to the Jewish community. “I want to apologize and say I am sorry for the Jewish people that I hurt,” he said as he explained that he did not mean to be hurtful against Jews and that he felt we are all Jews as children of God.

“I’m sorry for hurting you as a Jewish person, I’m sorry for the way that made you feel, and I’m sorry for the entire population of a race that I feel is actually my brother as I classify and I’m also connected with Christ in that way, and that my people came from Africa in that way,” Kanye continued.