Kanye West Breaks Silence On Instagram Says He Lost $2 Billion

Kanye West is back on Instagram and among is first statements is to let it be known that $2 billion of his wealth evaporates overnight.

It seems Kanye West isn’t too shaken up about losing probably the most lucrative deal in his portfolio. The Chicago rapper recently hopped back on Instagram and shared with his fans that he has nothing but love to give.

In fact, if we’re to go by his post, it’s all easy breezy in Ye’s world right now. He made his feelings known in a message to popular super-agent Ari Emanuel yesterday, October 26.

“Ari Emmanuel, I lost 2 billion dollars in one day and I’m still alive. This is love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am,” he posted.

It’s no wonder that he addressed Emanuel either since the agent recently denounced Kanye’s anti-Semitism and called on companies to stop working with the rap mogul even as his kingdom falls apart.

Emanuel made the call in a recent op-ed for the Financial Times as he called on Apple, Spotify, and Adidas, to drop the “Runaway” rapper. Emanuel went on to say that any silence from the industry would allow forms of hatred and racism to spread and become normalized.

“Those who continue to do business with West are giving his misguided hate an audience. There should be no tolerance anywhere for West’s anti-Semitism. This is a moment in history where the stakes are high and being open about our values, and living them, is essential. Silence and inaction are not an option,” another part of the article read.

In another post, Ye also revealed a text message from his lawyer, Quinn Emanuel, that shared details of his ownership rights at Adidas and Gap.

“As to adidas, you can start to make new designs for footwear, apparel and accessories immediately. As to Gap, the non-compete expires December 15, 2022. You own the Yeezy name and all the trademarks associated with Yeezy,” the message read.

He was quite active and added two more posts. Check them out below. While it’s clear that he’s aware of what is happening around him, it looks like he’s decided not to panic.