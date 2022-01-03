Kanye West Took Julia Fox On Another Date As Kim Kardashian Shuts Door On Reconciliation

Julia Fox breaks silence on dating Kanye West as Kim Kardashian says there is no chance of reconciliation.

It seems that the fashion mogul has finally come to peace with the fact that he might never be with his wife again, and he is occupying himself with other women and appears to be dating actress Julia Fox.

Kanye West has been seen enjoying the single life as he parties it up with beautiful young women, while Kardashian is seen dating comedian Pete Davidson.

On New Year’s Day (Saturday, January 1), Kanye was seen on a date with Fox at the luxe Carbone restaurant in Miami as they had a candle-light dinner. While the two did not appear particularly affectionate with each other causing fans to speculate it could be a business meeting, it seems that Fox has confirmed that they are dating to paparazzi, who tracked her down with questions about Kanye.

Julia Fox is well-known for her role in ‘Uncut Gems”, a comedy with Adam Sandler, Lakeith Stanfield, Kevin Garnett, and singer The Weeknd.

While she and Kanye West have not confirmed a relationship, the actress hinted that she is unsure of what’s happening with her and the rapper. A new report by Page Six claims that sources close to the actress say nothing serious is going on even though the pair went on a second date on Sunday.

Julia Fox, while on the beach in Miami on Sunday, told Paparazzi, “I don’t know,” when asked about a second date with Ye.

Sources close to the pair claim that Kanye and Fox don’t have anything serious going on, and even Fox is unsure about their romantic situation.

In an exclusive from Page Six, the actress was spotted out on the beach in Miami on Sunday, January 2.

However, another news outlet is claiming that Fox and Kanye are dating. On Monday, Page Six reported that it has confirmed that Ye and Fox are dating.

The newspaper said that the pair was seen on another date on Sunday night at Makoto Bal Harbour with Ye styled in his hoodie and Fox wearing a leather trench coat, restaurant staff said. There was another person there too, rapper Future, who has been in Miami since New Year’s Day for Ye’s New Year’s party.

The outlet quoted sources as saying they are “taking things to the next level” as they are “kindred spirits,” and that “Julia and Ye are dating, they both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely.”

Kanye West has been rumored to be in several relationships since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021. He and his Instagram Model girlfriend Vinetria broke up just a week ago before Ye was seen with Fox. In a separate incident, the rapper was also seen with two women partially dressed in his Miami hotel room.

On the other hand, Fox has been dealing with drama with her baby father, Peter Artemiev, with whom she shares a son.

On Monday, Fox blasted Artemiev for being a “deadbeat alcoholic drug addict dad,” who shirked his fatherly responsibilities.

“I can’t even do it anymore,” said Fox said. “I just don’t want my son f***ed up cuz he feels like his dad was absent or loved alcohol and partying more than him … this man left me with a 5 month old and a dog and a home and ALL THE BILLS. It’s wrong!!! It’s not fair!!!”

In the meantime, Ye has not confirmed or denied whether he and Fox are together.