Kanye West Turns Attention To Mark Zuckerberg, Fears Losing His IG Account

Kanye West has made Mark Zuckerberg his latest target, possibly fearing he could lose his prized Instagram account.

The G.O.O.D. Music rapper has been on a rant on Instagram this week on the heels of public backlash for his White Lives Matter shirt in Paris. Ye attacked everyone from LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault to his friend Diddy, who tried to call him out over the controversial shirt. Despite the pushback from his peers and fans, Kanye West remains defiant and is even selling his T-shirts.

In a surprise move to Twitter, Kanye tweeted, “Look at this Mark How you gone kick me off instagram You used to be my ni***.”

Kanye West has also revealed that an upcoming event at the massive Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, has been canceled. He is insinuating that his recent White Lives Matter endorsement may be to blame.

Twitter

Kanye West has been dealing with backlash since the start of this week as many, including some of his friends and associates, take him to task for the t-shirts which support a slogan used to invalidate the Black Lives Matter movement.

While he has doubled down and continues to use his Instagram account to bully and quarrel with his critics, it seems that some businesses are taking a step back from him due to the negative publicity he is getting.

Days ago, Adidas said their billion-dollar deal with Kanye West has been put on hold as the board decides about continuing its relationship with the rapper. Weeks before, the rapper had dragged the company and members of its executive, alleging that they stole his designs and that the company had also failed to uphold its side of the bargain and had cost him millions in projected revenue.

It seems that more chips are falling as the rapper shared that he received bad news on Thursday morning that SoFi stadium canceled an upcoming event for November. The post features a screenshot of texts from someone informing Kanye of the cancellation.

“I just got news from Vaughn, that Sofi isn’t available any longer due to the inability to staff the event on the current notice,” the text begins.

“I’ve already asked twice to investigate further if theres anyway to make it happen regardless, but they got back with a firm no,” the text ended.

Kanye did not share more details on the event he was planning, but fans weighed in on the developments.

SoFi stadium has not publicly shared any information about Kanye’s claim.