·6 min read
Kareem Bwoyatingz celebrates incognito BDay bash at Meca Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
To ring in his birthday – the number was not disclosed, we asked – radio show host, media personality, podcaster and YouTuber Kareem ‘Bwoyatingz’ Weathers invited supporters to party with him at Meca in Kingston.

The well-attended soir?e – packed with fellow influencers and a few popular entertainers – got underway at the stroke of midnight, and was Tuesday night’s hot ticket event.

The Sperone ambassador ensured the libations flowed and patrons were fully entertained throughout the night.

LoopLens sends hearty congratulations to “Bwoyatingz” on his *bleep bleep* birthday!

