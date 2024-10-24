Karl Samuda, Mike Henry to end decades-long political careers – Chang

Veteran Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) politicians, Karl Samuda and Mike Henry, will not be seeking re-election in their respective constituencies when the next general elections, which are due by September of 2025, are called.

The announcement came from JLP General Secretary, Dr Horace Chang, during a press briefing at the governing party's Belmont Road office in St Andrew on Thursday.

"Both (Samuda and Henry) will not contest the next election, and the selection process (for their replacements) will begin sometime before... the next general election," Chang stated.

He downplayed concerns about the party's chances with new candidates in the two seats, as both Samuda and Henry are bastions for the JLP.

"Both constituencies are strong, both are stable and have effective organisation, so we don't have a challenge in identifying the flagbearers at any point in time," Chang indicated.

Karl Samuda

But already Samuda has raised serious concerns about the announcement by Chang, indicating on radio that he had not officially signed off on the stated position, and said there are important protocols that need to be adhered to in relation to any such transition involving persons like himself and Henry, who have made extraordinary contributions to the process of representational politics.

Samuda, 82, has represented North Central St Andrew for since 1980, holding various Cabinet portfolios over many years, the last of which was the Ministry of Labour and Social Security. He resigned from that portfolio in May of 2023 to give Prime Minister Andrew Holness a chance to smoothly rearrange his Cabinet at the time.

Chang himself on radio later on Thursday, conceded that an agreement had not been reached with Samuda on his exit, but said the matter is expected to be addressed and fully decided on after the JLP conference on the weekend.

Chang also said while Henry and Shaw are not in the best of health and physical conditioning at present, the same could not be accurately said about Samuda.

Samuda's dedication to the people of North Central St Andrew earned him repeated victories in the constituency, even when he crossed the floor to join the People's National Party (PNP) in 1993, and eventually winning the seat for that political party in an election.

Samuda later returned to the JLP, and has won the seat on the JLP ticket ever since then.

Mike Henry

Henry, 89, has likewise been a stalwart in representational politics since 1980 when he first triumphed in Central Clarendon, where he has not lost in any general election since then.

A publisher by profession and a staunch advocate for the fight for reparations, Henry, like Samuda, has held various ministerial portfolios, including transport and works, transport and mining, information, and labour and social security.

Both veterans join former Finance Minister Audley 'Man-A-Yard' Shaw, who indicated at a political meeting in his North East Manchester constituency on Sunday that he will not be seeking re-election.

Chang said after the JLP's annual conference, the party will settle "the leadership" for all three constituencies ahead of the next general elections.