‘Karnival Kween’ Kandi King hops on the Xodus Carnival wagon

Carnival stakeholders XodusCarnival announced today the induction of ‘Karnival Kween’, Kandi King, as its new head of marketing.

The announcement comes on the heels of yet another carnival season in Jamaica, where revellers enjoy the freedom to parade the streets of Kingston.

King’s track record in the carnival space precedes her; she’s wholly excited to push the brand forward.

King is poised to elevate Xodus’ brand presence and engagement in new and exciting ways, as she brings a wealth of experience to the Xodus team.

‘The opportunity excites me because it allows me to merge my deep passion for carnival with the ability to innovate and push boundaries. I’m driven by the challenge of taking something already amazing and making it even more extraordinary. Having worked in the carnival industry for well over a decade, I understand what resonates with carnival-goers. From owning a carnival concierge service to launching V-Kut stocKINGS, I’ve always been at the forefront of enhancing the carnival experience and I plan to bring that same energy to Xodus, driving growth and engagement through personalized experiences, creative campaigns, and a focus on customer satisfaction,’ King stated.

Xodus Carnival Head of Marketing Kandi King. (Photos: Contributed)

In her role at Xodus Carnival, King will be responsible for developing and executing exclusive and comprehensive marketing strategies that align well with the company’s vision and objectives.

‘My goals for the first year include amplifying the Xodus brand on an international level’, she chimed, with the intent of creating deeper engagement with the existing audience and driving innovation in how the brand connects with its community.

‘I’m focused on expanding our reach through strategic partnerships and ensuring that every marketing initiative resonates with the vibrancy and spirit of Xodus,’ King expressed.

King’s appointment comes at a crucial time for Xodus, as the company is in preparation mode for its next band launch.

The deets will be announced at a later date. But other immediate plans for Xodus Carnival include an upcoming participation in Miami Carnival.

King is particularly excited for the band launch, as it will serve as the first event under her belt as Xodus Carnival’s head of marketing.

King shyed away from sharing the deets on the plans there but explained that ‘…we’re working on a plan that mixes storytelling, experiences, great content, and a strong social media push — all aimed at getting masqueraders excited and ready to join us. Our goal is to keep raising the bar making each carnival season even more memorable.’

Her understanding of consumer behaviour and trend analysis in the carnival arena will be instrumental in crafting targeted campaigns to capture the essence of Xodus’ unique offerings.

However, with all the changes being made, King foresees that one of the challenges she’s aimed at eliminating is the difficulty to stand out in an industry where audiences are constantly bombarded with content and experiences.

She affirmed that ‘we need to find ways to break through the noise and make Xodus not just memorable but unforgettable. This means consistently delivering a carnival experience that exceeds expectations while also being innovative in our marketing approaches. I’m looking at integrating more digital experiences into our marketing strategy. For instance, we’re planning to leverage storytelling in a more dynamic way, one that dives into our journey, the team, and the vibrant world of carnival itself.’

With the ever-changing atmosphere of the carnival industry, it is imperative that companies like Xodus continuously work towards engaging new audiences while maintaining a good relationship with existing customers.

‘Consumer relationship management is an important factor for us. We plan to engage our existing audience by deepening our connection with them through personalized content, loyalty programs, and exclusive access to events. At the same time, we’re looking to attract new attendees by highlighting the inclusivity and vibrancy of Xodus, using targeted digital marketing campaigns and partnerships with influencers who resonate with different demographics,’ King concluded.

The Xodus team is pleased to have King on board for the upcoming carnival season, as she is highly versed in the business of carnival.

‘We are excited to welcome Kandi to the Xodus Carnival team,’ said Pierre Goubault, CEO of Xodus Carnival.

‘Her extensive experience and creative vision make her the perfect fit for the role. This carnival season will be an exceptional one for Xodus, and we are confident that Kandi’s leadership will help us reach new heights and continue to deliver exceptional experiences to our audience.’

With only a few months to go until the official band launch, and with King in tow, Xodus Carnival is gearing up to present unforgettable memories.