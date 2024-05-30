Kartel, 2 co-accused to remain in custody ahead of retrial hearing Loop Jamaica

Dancehall entertainer Vybz Kartel and two of his co-accused are to remain in custody, pending a decision in the Court of Appeal on whether they should be retried for the murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams.

The decision was made by High Court Judge, Justice Andrea Thomas, on Thursday following a habeas corpus application seeking the release of Kartel, Shawn ‘Shawn Storm’ Campbell and Andre St John.

No application was made in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston for the fourth accused, Kahira Jones, who is charged in another matter.

Thomas made the ruling on the basis that the murder charges against the dancehall star and his co-accused still stand, and the appeals have not been determined, given that the matter is now before the Court of Appeal.

Submissions on whether a retrial is to be set for the men are scheduled to begin in that court on June 10, 2024, and are expected to take place over a five-day period.

Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, and his co-accused were convicted on March 13, 2014 of the murder of Williams.

The Jamaican Court of Appeal dismissed their appeal against the convictions, and their cases went to the UK Privy Council.

Lord Reed, Lord Lloyd-Jones, Lord Briggs, Lord Burrows and Lady Simler heard their appeal during a two-day hearing in the UK in February of this year. They decided on March 14 that it was unsafe to allow a tainted juror to remain on the jury which decided the men’s fate in 2014. The tainted juror was later convicted of attempting to bribe a fellow juror.

The matter was subsequently remitted to the local Appeal Court to decide on the matter of a retrial.

Following the ruling by the UK Privy Council, Kartel and his three co-accused remained behind bars awaiting the decision of the Appeal Court relative to a retrial of the murder case.