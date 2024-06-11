Kartel retrial hearing about protecting rights of all J’cans – lawyer Loop Jamaica

One of the attorneys appearing in the Vybz Kartel retrial hearing says the case isn’t just about the entertainer and his co-accused, but to protect the rights of all Jamaicans who may face the courts on criminal charges.

John Clarke made the comment while talking to reporters after day two of the hearing in the Court of Appeal in downtown Kingston.

The lawyers are urging the appellate court to rule against ordering a retrial after the Privy Council quashed the men’s murder conviction in March this year.

The UK-based court had sent the matter back to the Court of Appeal for a decision on whether to order a retrial.

Vybz Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, along with Andre St John, Kahira Jones, and Shawn ‘Shawn Storm’ Campbell were charged with Williams’ murder in 2011.

They were convicted three years later, in March 2014, and sentenced to life in prison.

After the Court of Appeal upheld their convictions in 2020, the now co-accused took the matter to Jamaica’s final court of appeal, the Privy Council in the United Kingdom.