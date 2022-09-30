Kartel’s lawyer says prison transfer in rain ‘an attempt at his life’ Loop Jamaica

Kartel's lawyer says prison transfer in rain 'an attempt at his life'
Move to another facility comes on eve of anniversary of arrest 11 years ago, says Isat Buchanan

Vybz Kartel (File photo)

Prominent attorney-at-law Isat Buchanan has labelled the sudden transfer of high-profile prisoner Vybz Kartel from Horizon Remand Centre to Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre (formerly General Penitentiary) as “an attempt at his life”.

The incarcerated entertainer, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, was transferred on Thursday.

“Transferring Mr Palmer in the rain, causing him to get wet, given his medical condition is an attempt at his life,” Buchanan told Loop News on Thursday evening.

“It is deliberate and/or negligent and unacceptable,” Buchanan insisted.

The attorney said no reasons were given by the Department of Correctional Services for the transfer.

“His case is before the highest court of this land. I am very disappointed that taxpayers’ money is being wasted for fishing expeditions and PR stunts. The move comes following the airing of an interview on Fox 5 by his fianc?e as well as the eve of the anniversary of his arrest 11 years ago,” Buchanan said.

Kartel’s transfer came right after it was revealed during a Fox 5 New York interview that Vybz Kartel was now engaged to Turkish social worker Sidem Ozturk. Ozturk told journalist Lisa Evers that she and Kartel got engaged in the summer of 2022 during an authorised prison visit.

“I urge all Jamaicans to download ‘True Religion’, a tribute to Sidem, which comes out tonight at 11pm. It’s a really good love story,” Buchanan said.

Vybz Kartel is awaiting the outcome of his appeal at the Privy Council in the UK. He has been in prison since 2011 for the murder of a man named Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams, along with his co-accused fellow artiste Shawn Storm and two others.

— Claude Mills

