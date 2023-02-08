KC and Edwin Allen off to Trinidad for relay festival Loop Jamaica

Sixteen athletes from Kingston College (KC) and Edwin Allen will travel to Trinidad and Tobago today to compete in the Secondary Schools Track and Field Relay Festival on Thursday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain.

Accompanying the athletes will be two coaches each from Edwin Allen and KC and three executive members from the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA).

Forty-seven schools have registered to compete.

This represents the first time that the festival will have participants from within the region. There will also be athletes from Guyana and Barbados as the meet makes a return from a six-year break.

KC and Edwin Allen High will both participate in the 4x100m and 4x400m relays.

ISSA said invitations were extended to Jamaica through a bilateral agreement between the Governments of Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago and collaboration between ISSA and the Trinidad and Tobago Secondary Schools Track & Field Association.

“ISSA welcomes the opportunity to provide our students with the opportunity to not only showcase our athletic talents but contribute to the cause of regional integration and the development of track and field in our sister islands,” said ISSA through a press release. “We thank our partners for making this exchange possible and look forward to hosting our counterparts from TT in the near future.”

KC and Edwin Allen are preparing to defend their titles at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships from March 28 to April 1.

The delegation will return to the country on Friday.

JAMAICA’S DELEGATION:

EDWIN ALLEN:

ATHLETES: Akaylea Brown, Kellyann Carr, Marria Crossfield, Renecia Edwards, Natasha Fox, Horecia Love, Kiara South, Trezeguest Taylor.

KINGSTON COLLEGE

ATHLETES: Tajh-Marques White, Marvin Patterson, Emmanu Rwotomiya, Yourie Lawrence, Nicholas Francis, Bouwahjgie Nkrumie, Raheem Richards, Amal Glasgow.

COACHES: Steve Fearon and Tamika Jackson (Edwin Allen), Richard Smith and Leaford Grant (KC).

ISSA MEMBERS: Keith Wellington (president), Colleen Montague (vice president), Richard Thompson (Champs chairman).