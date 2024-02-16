KC and Wolmer’s Girls rule on Day 1 of Corporate Area Development Meet Loop Jamaica

Five-time defending champions Kingston College (KC) and Wolmer’s Girls are leading their respective sections in the 2024 Corporate Area Development Meet at the Ashenheim Stadium, Jamaica College (JC).

KC have tallied 146 points, leading the boys’ race by 21 points after Friday’s opening day. Calabar High are in second place with 121 points and JC are third with 109 points. Excelsior High School (56 points) and Wolmer’s Boys (52 points) complete the top five.

Of KC’s 146 points, 51 were gained at the Youngster Goldsmith Classic, held at the National Stadium on February 3. That meet hosted the Classes 1 and 2 discus finals, Class 1 javelin final, 2000m steeplechase, and the pole vault.

Wolmer’s, entering the day with 31 points from the Youngster Goldsmith Classic, have compiled 151 points to lead the girls’ championship. They hold a narrow four-point lead over seven-time defending champions Excelsior High in second place with 147 points. Immaculate Conception High School, which gained 41 points at the Youngster Goldsmith Classic, follow in third with 142 points, while The Queen’s School (77 points) and St Andrew High School (76 points) round out the top five.

The girls’ events held at the Youngster Goldsmith Classic included Classes 1, 2, and 3 discus finals, the 2000m steeplechase, and the javelin finals.

KC dominated the day by winning five of the 10 contested finals, including two long jump titles, two 1500m titles, and a 100m title.

KC sprinter Yourie Clarke delivered an impressive performance, clinching the Boys’ Class 1 100m title in a new personal best time of 10.55 seconds. Clarke signalled his intent earlier by comfortably leading the qualifiers with a then-season’s best of 10.59 in the semifinal.

Shaquane Gordon of Calabar finished second in the final with a season’s best 10.59, while Damor Miller of Excelsior High took third with 10.63.

Excelsior’s Malike Nugent won the Boys’ Class 2 100m title, defeating KC’s Nyrone Wade. Nugent produced a personal best of 10.75 seconds, with Wade clocking 10.79. Tyreece Foreman of St George’s College finished third in 10.90.

Mario Ross of Wolmer’s Boys won the Boys’ Class 3 100m in a personal best of 10.99 seconds, followed by Orandy Campbell of KC and Naethan Bryan of St George’s College.

JC secured a one-two finish in the Boys’ Class 4 100m, with Darnell Douglas taking first in 11.79 and Kai Kelly second in 11.87. KC’s Daniel Buchanan finished third in a personal best of 11.91.

The Kenyan pair of Nahashon Ruto and Elthan Gioko secured the 1500m titles for KC.

Ruto achieved a new personal best of 4:05.20 to comfortably win the Boys’ Class 2 1500m. Sekani Brown of Calabar finished second in 4:16.10, while Alex Baker of JC took third place with a personal best of 4:28.45.

Gioko also set a personal best to claim the Class 1 title, crossing the line in 4:00.48 to outpace his teammate Jaquan Coke, who clocked 4:04.40.

Nathan Wade and Alex King captured the long jump title for KC.

Wade clinched the Boys’ Class 1 long jump with a leap of 7.54m (with a positive wind of 2.4 metres per second), while King achieved a personal best jump of 6.15m to secure the Class 3 title.

Mickayla Gardener of Wolmer’s wins the Class 1 100m.

On the girls’ side, Wolmer’s ended the day as leaders, securing victory in seven out of the 15 completed finals. Immaculate Conception High School clinched three victories, all in field events.

Among Wolmer’s triumphs were three titles in the 100m races. Mickayla Gardener, Tiana Marshall, and Natrece East claimed victories in the 100m for the Heroes Circle-based school.

Gardener successfully defended the Girls’ Class 1 100m title with a time of 12.21 seconds, surpassing Sharlla Whittaker of Excelsior and Abigail Watt of St Andrew High, who both clocked 12.56 seconds for second and third place, respectively. Watt’s time of 12.56 marked a new personal best.

Marshall secured the Girls’ Class 2 100m in 11.92 seconds, her season’s best, outperforming Tashay Faulkner (PB 12.32) of Convent of Mercy Academy and Shevi-Anne Shim (12.33) of Immaculate.

East won the Girls’ Class 3 100m with a season’s best time of 11.67 seconds to retain her title. Kayla Johnson (11.93) of Immaculate and Tashika Thompson (12.43) of Excelsior finished second and third, respectively.

Jowana Pennett of St Andrew High claimed victory in Class 4 with a personal best time of 12.68 seconds, preventing Wolmer’s from sweeping the event as Mick-Kayla Gardener settled for second place in 12.75 seconds.

Furthermore, Wolmer’s secured two titles in the high jump and two in the 1500m race. Christassia Pearce and Jeneail Henry were victorious in the 1500m events for Wolmers.

Christassia Pearce of Wolmer’s wins the Class 3 1500m.

Pearce won the Girls’ Class 3 1500m in 5:27.27, ahead of St Andrew High’s Fatihat Tajudeen (5:28.47) and Immaculate’s Netanya Robinson (5:35.05). All three achieved personal best times.

Henry clocked 5:03.22 to secure an easy victory in the Girls’ Class 1 1500m. Shaneequa Anderson of Excelsior High finished second with a personal best time of 5:11.06, while Rihanna Gayle of St Andrew High took third with a personal best time of 5:13.99.

Hannah Charles of the Queen’s School claimed victory in Class 2 with a personal best time of 5:12.63.

Kariecia Morrison and Danielle Noble claimed the high jump titles for Wolmer’s.

Morrison won the Girls’ Class 3 high jump by clearing 1.65m, while Noble secured the Class 2 title with a personal best effort of 1.75m.

Mireya Simpson of Immaculate won the Class 1 title with a personal best effort of 1.60m, with Zaleah Powell of Excelsior finishing second, also clearing the same height.

Immaculate won the remaining two high jump titles. Sanique Watt dominated the Girls' Class 4 high jump, leading a one-two finish for Immaculate. Watt soared to victory with a personal best effort of 1.55m, while Brianna Ashman secured second place with a personal best jump of 1.45m.