KC begin Manning Cup title defence with big win over Calabar Loop Jamaica

Kingston College (KC) kick-started the title defense of their ISSA Digicel Manning Cup crown by dismissing Calabar High 5-1 on the opening day of the 2022 schoolboy football competition at Sabina Park on Saturday.

The game was the second of a triple-header at the venue. In the opening game reigning daCosta Cup champions, Garvey Maceo had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Kemps Hill in their Zone N fixture.

The much-talked about Dujuan Richards known as “Whisper” scored twice in the 27th and 59th minutes while substitute Nashordo Gibbs also notched a double in the 77th and 90th minutes. Ashanie Kennedy also got on the scoresheet in the 60th minute.

Dujaun Richards of Kingston College reacts after scoring. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

Omar Walker scored a consolation goal for Calabar in the Group A fixture with a powerful drive through a wall of players in the 84th minute.

It was a very good win by the champions as they showed that despite losing a reported 19 players from last season, they will be a force to be reckoned with.

It was such a dominant display that the score line should have been much wider had KC and Jaheem Johnson been more clinical.

Richards got things rolling by cutting inside a defender and fired home much to the delight of his Phoenix Academy coach Craig Butler.

He then doubled KC’s advantage with a beautiful volley from a high cross and before the celebrations subsided Ashanie Kennedy rammed home from an acute angle making it 3-0 on the hour mark.

Substitute Gibbs tapped home in the fourth goal after the ball ping-pong around in the box for his first goal.

Omar Walker then brought some level of respectability to the score line for Calabar by firing home in the 84th minute to make the score 4-1/

That goal lifted the Red Hills Road-based school and its fans as they went on the attack with more vigour and energy. But that energy was sapped quickly as KC responded with their fifth goal as Gibbs got his second goal on the stroke of full time, tapping home after goalkeeper Xavier Codling failed to gather.