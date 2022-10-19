KC blank Waterford 2-0; St George’s College, Ardenne also secure wins Loop Jamaica

Defending champions Kingston College (KC), St George’s College, and Ardenne High all scored victories in the penultimate round of preliminary round games in Group A of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition on Wednesday.

KC won 2-0 at Waterford High courtesy of a double strike from Nashordo Gibbs who took his goal tally to nine from nine games. It was KC’s eighth win in nine games and they remained atop the group with 24 points.

St George’s College won 4-0 at Calabar High, a victory that puts them level with North Street neighbours KC on 24 points but second on goal difference.

The diminutive but prolific Brian Burkett grabbed two goals and took his tally to 14 for the season from nine games. Joshua Jackson with his sixth goal and Matthew Spence also got on the score sheet.

In the third Group A game, Ardenne High registered their first win of the campaign whipping Meadowbrook High 3-0 to be on five points in fifth position while Meadowbrook, on a point, will end the competition at the bottom of the six-team group.

Wednesday’s results

Group BArdenne 3 Meadowbrook 0Calabar 0 St George’s College 4Waterford 0 KC 2

Thursday’s games (Home teams named first)

Group CCharlie Smith vs Vauxhall High at Arnett Gardens ComplexEdith Dalton James High vs Haile Selassie High Tivoli High vs Bridgeport High

Group FClan Carthy High vs Jose Marti High at Alpha InstituteCumberland High vs Kingston TechnicalExcelsior High vs Campion College

All matches are scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm.