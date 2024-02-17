KC dominate Corporate Area meet, XLCR narrowly retain girls’ title Loop Jamaica

Kingston College (KC) and Excelsior High (XLCR) retained the boys’ and girls’ titles at the 2024 Corporate Area Development Meet at the National Stadium on Saturday.

In the boys’ championship, KC amassed 461 points, 78.5 points clear of second-place Calabar High, which finished with 382.50 points. Jamaica College, JC, (321.50), Excelsior High (195), and St George’s College (153) rounded out the top five positions.

Excelsior High retained the girls’ title with a narrow margin of four points, accumulating 360 points for their eighth successive win. Wolmer’s Girls, who led after the first day, finished closely behind with 356 points. This marked a significant difference from the previous year’s gap of 93 points. Immaculate Conception High School (298), The Queen’s School (200), and St Andrew High (163) completed the top five in the female team scores.

In their journey to championship honors, KC claimed victory in 17 of the 31 finals on the final day, including the 4x400m relay, sealing their triumph with a comfortable win. KC completed the race in 3 minutes 08.82 seconds (3:08.82) to finish the championship on a high. Excelsior clocked 3:11.86 for their second place and Calabar got home in 3:12.32.

KC clinched two additional relay titles at the event. Alongside their 4x400m relay win, the North Street-based school also secured victories in the Class 2 and Class 3 4x100m relays. They posted a time of 40.98 seconds to win the Boys’ Class 2 4x100m relay, with Excelsior finishing second in 41.02 and JC coming in third with a time of 41.94.

In the Boys’ Class 3 4x100m relay, KC secured the victory in 43.88, beating JC (43.99) and St George’s College (44.06).

JC retained the Class 4 4x100m relay title in a decent 45.57 seconds while KC finished second in 46.72 and Wolmer’s Boys third in 47.43. The Class 1 title went to Excelsior in 40.36 while Calabar retained the sprint medley relay in 3:32.23.

In addition to the relays, KC clinched victories in four hurdle events, two 400m races, and secured four additional titles in various field disciplines.

Jahvanie Tyrell, Antonio Forbes, Taj-Oneil Gordon, and Daquan Dawkins clinched the hurdles’ titles for KC, with Jason Pitter and Amal Glasgow from St Vincent and the Grenadines triumphing in the 400m events. Stesean Hurd, Amani Phillips, Tejahni Hayes, and Javar Thomas claimed top honours in various field events.

In the Boys’ Class 2 400m hurdles, Tyrell took the victory in 54.33 seconds, surpassing Francisco Williams (54.95) from St. George’s College and Gregory McFarlane (55.49) from Excelsior High. All three athletes achieved personal best times.

Forbes triumphed in the Boys’ Class 1 400-meter hurdles, setting a season’s best time of 50.73. Shadane Smith of Calabar secured second place with a personal best of 51.78, while Sean Gardener of JC finished third with a time of 52.21, also marking a personal best.

Dawkins claimed victory in the Boys’ Class 4 80m hurdles with a personal best time of 11.27, while Gordon easily won the Class 2 110m hurdles in a personal best time of 13.79.

Divondrae Matthews of Calabar secured first place in the Class 3 100m hurdles with a personal best time of 13.16, and Excelsior’s Daneil Wright took top honours in Class 1 with a time of 13.35, defeating his teammate Richard Hall, who clocked 13.50. Both Wright and Hall achieved personal best times in the event.

Pitter secured victory in the Boys’ Class 3 400m, clocking a personal best of 50.54 seconds, narrowly edging out Diwayne Sharpe from Calabar, who achieved a personal best of 50.98 seconds. Oneil Lawrence from JC finished third with a time of 52.05 seconds.

Glasgow posted a season’s best time of 46.93 to claim victory in the Boys’ Class 1 400m, surpassing Omary Robinson of JC, who achieved a personal best of 47.75. Antigua’s Craig Prendergast of Calabar secured third place with a time of 48.28.

Excelsior asserted their dominance in the Boys’ Class 2 400m, securing a one-two finish. Demarco Bennett achieved victory with a personal best time of 47.43, while his teammate Gregory McFarlane followed with a time of 49.36, also a personal best. Markel Smith from KC claimed third place with a time of 49.84.

In the field events, KC showcased their prowess in the Boys’ Class 3 high jump, securing a one-two finish. Stesean Hurd claimed victory with a leap of 1.80m, while Alex King took second place by clearing 1.70m.

KC continued their dominance with another one-two finish, this time in the Boys’ Class 2 triple jump. Amani Phillips captured the title with a wind-aided hop, skip, and jump of 14.17m, edging out Zachary Merchant, who matched the distance but settled for second place. Javar Thomas added to KC’s success by clinching the Class 1 triple jump title with a wind-aided leap of 15.46m.

In the Boys’ Class 3 high jump, Tejahni Hayes secured the title with a personal best jump of 1.90m.

KC’s Kenyan athlete Elthan Gioko completed the 1500m-5000m double. Gioko, who won the Class 1 1500m title on Friday, returned to win the open 5000m. Gioko crossed the finish line in the 5000m event in a season’s best time of 15:27.43, outpacing his teammate Brian Kiprop, also from Kenya, who finished with a personal best of 17:26.21.

On the girls’ side, the top three teams – Excelsior, Wolmer’s, and Immaculate – dominated, collectively securing victory in 18 out of the 26 finals held on the day.