KC get revenge against St George’s College in North Street derby Loop Jamaica

It was sweet revenge for Kingston College (KC) as they defeated St George’s College 3-0 in their return-leg game at Winchester Park to secure the top spot in Group A of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition on Saturday’s final day of action in the preliminary round.

Dujuan Richards, Jaheem Johnson, and an own goal allowed defending champions KC to avenge their only loss of the season, a 4-2 defeat against St George’s College on October 15 at the Stadium East field.

KC with their ninth win from 10 games, finished the group with 27 points, three ahead of St George’s College with 24 points.

Although they are approximately 100m apart on North Street, KC were miles ahead on the pitch and turned in a most dominant display in a fairly one-sided contest and could have won by a wider margin.

The likes of Richards, Teyshawn Mattis, and central midfielder Darnel Edwards dictated proceedings and gave the home crowd very little to cheer about.

Calabar finished third in the group with 14 points following a 5-0 victory at Meadowbrook High.

Meanwhile, Jose Marti High and St Jago High secured the final two second-round spots.

Waterford High started the day in third place behind KC and St George’s College on 12 points and had a chance of advancing as one of the best third-placed teams, but crashed to a 1-0 defeat at Ardenne High.

Waterford’s failure means that Jose Marti advanced from Zone F as the 16th qualifier to the second round.

St Jago High secured their second-round berth with a 5-0 win over St Mary’s College and finished on 18 points, the most by a third-placed team.

Jamaica College and St Catherine battled to a 1-1 draw in a rain-affected match that was stopped at the 52nd mark before resuming.

Both teams had played to a 0-0 draw in the first round but it was a result that left JC top of the group with 26 points. St Catherine finished second with 23 points.

Holy Trinity High ended their campaign in style with a 7-2 demolition of Cedar Grove Academy. Both teams finished with nine points with Cedar Grove ahead in the fourth spot with a better goal difference.

The second-round matches will begin on Tuesday, October 25.

The second-round qualifiers are

Group A: Kingston College and St George’s CollegeGroup B: Jamaica College, St Catherine High, and St Jago HighGroup C: Charlie Smith High, Haile Selassie High, and Tivoli GardensGroup D: STATHS, Jonathan Grant High, and Norman ManleyGroup E: Mona High and Wolmer’s BoysGroup F: Excelsior High and Campion College, Jose Marti

Saturday’s results

Group ASt George’s College 0 Kingston College 3Ardenne High 1 Waterford High 0Meadowbrook High 0 Calabar High 6

Group BJamaica College 1 St Catherine High 1St Jago 5 St Mary’s College 0Holy Trinity High 7 Cedar Grove Academy 2