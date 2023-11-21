KC, Hydel, Clarendon College and Glenmuir reach Champions Cup semis Loop Jamaica

Title favourites Clarendon College, Kingston College (KC), Hydel High, and Glenmuir High secured their spots in the semifinals of the ISSA Champions Cup on Tuesday

Clarendon College fended off a resilient St George’s College, KC secured a 3-2 victory against Dinthill Technical, Hydel High dispatched Garvey Maceo 4-2, and Glenmuir High narrowly triumphed over Mona High with a 1-0 victory.

In the headline quarterfinal clash, St George’s College surprised a sizable Clarendon College audience at the National Stadium in Kingston with an eighth-minute goal by Jindu Powell.

Clarendon College swiftly responded in the 13th minute through Justin Hayles.

Despite St George’s College gaining momentum, Clarendon College delivered two decisive blows. Keheim Dixon capitalized on a rebound, netting in the 83rd minute, propelling Clarendon College to a 2-1 lead. With St George’s College aggressively seeking an equalizer, they left themselves vulnerable, allowing substitute Tedane Williams to break away and calmly sealed the victory in the 90+5 minute.

In the opening match at the National Stadium, KC overcame an early setback when Tyrese Gowe put Dinthill Technical ahead in the first minute. KC rallied with two penalties from captain Robert Seow in the 31st and 45+1 minutes. Jaheim McLean scored the other goal for KC in the 44th minute.

Giovanni Afflick had reduced the deficit in the 68th minute but KC held on well for the win.

At STETHS, Glenmuir High ended Mona High’s unbeaten run with a 1-0 victory, thanks to Kyle Gordon’s decisive strike.

At Manchester High School, Hydel High recovered from two early strikes and outscored Garvey Maceo 4-2.

Cleo Clarke gave Garvey Maceo the lead in the third minute and doubled it in the eighth minute. However, Hydel responded with a double from Omario Henry in the ninth and 76th minutes, along with additional goals by Kialand Smith in the 59th minute and Keyani Jackson in the 54th minute.

The semifinals, scheduled for Tuesday, November 28, will feature Clarendon College against Hydel High and KC against Glenmuir High.